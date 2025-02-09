An everlasting love

Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

I wonder how many of us have remembered that next Friday is Valentine’s Day? Teenagers and young adults might be more interested in this particular day, than older people, although many husbands who have been married for a number of years might still use this opportunity to buy a bunch of flowers to show their continued love for their wife.

But we know that the ‘course of true love’ as Shakespeare tells us, does not always ‘run smooth’, and it may be that a young man seeking to impress a young lady may find that next week his feelings are not reciprocated – and he may end up very disappointed.

Of course, we know that the word ‘love’ can be applied to more than just the love between a man and a woman. There are ways in which it can even apply to aspects of farming. For example, we know that lots of good farmers have a real love for their land and try to care for it as best they can.

Some calves remain on the farm for many years, becoming much loved.

Livestock can also be loved. Perhaps this is more difficult when farms become larger and it’s impossible to single out individual animals. But on some farms, there are farmers and their children who see calves born, grow up, and remain on the farm for many years, becoming much loved, and even given names.

Love is one of the most intense and precious of human emotions, and in the Bible, we read that it is also one of the characteristics of our creator God. In fact, we read in 1 John 4:16 the amazing statement that “God is love”. His very nature is pure – an unmeasurable love. Just as we so often demonstrate our love for one another in various ways (as will no doubt happen next Friday), so God has also demonstrated His love for us.

Even though we have all sinned against the great God of Heaven and earth who created us, and though that sin deserves His judgement, God Himself has provided a way of forgiveness, so that we might know Him. This is eternal life through His Son Jesus, when we truly repent and trust in Him. Here are just a few words from Scripture which speak of God’s amazing love. In Romans 5:8 we read that “God demonstrates His love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

In one of the Bible’s most famous verses, we know that “…God SO [my emphasis] loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16). Jesus Himself tells us that, “‘Greater love has no-one than this, than he lays down his life for his friends’” (John 15:13).

But just as human offers of love can be rejected, sadly, many people have turned their back on God and rejected His great love for us. When Jesus was here on earth most of the people who heard Him teach, and saw His miracles, did not trust in Him.

Can you imagine His sadness when he said, “‘…yet you refuse to come to me to have life’” (John 5:40). Jesus knew that many who heard Him, didn’t want Him as their Lord and Saviour. They refused Christ’s loving offer of salvation, salvation that He still offers today to all who will truly look to Him. May we not be among those who reject it.

Rev Dr Kenneth Patterson is a former GP who was ordained for the ministry in 1990. He retired in 2013 after 19 years as Minister of Castledawson and Curran Presbyterian churches in South Derry. Having worked on farms during his student days, before coming a minister, as a hobby he now enjoys restoring vintage farm machinery. If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna, PCI’s Rural Chaplain at [email protected] or call him on 07938 488 372.