Hunt for hit and run driver after BMW damaged

Police said the car, a black BMW 3 series was parked in Tesco in Craigavon.

A spokesperson said: “On Monday the 5th July 2021 between the hours of 1600 and 1700 a black BMW 3 series was parked within close proximity to the click and collect at Tesco, Rushmere.

“Another vehicle has hit this car and drove away.

The road is closed.

“The car has sustained damage to the rear offside bumper.

“If anyone has any information that could help identify the owner of the other vehicle please contact 101 and quote 1913 of 05/07/21”

