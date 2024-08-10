Glanarm Sheepdog Trial raises £500 for Marie Curie
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Glenarm Sheepdog Trial was held on the 28th July, on land an sheep kindly provided by Mr Campbell Tweed, Ballycoose Farm.
The trial raised £500 to be donated to Marie Curie - Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organisers would also like to thank the Judge, Mr James McCaffery, an all those who kindly made donations toward the running of the trial.
Open Results: 71 dogs ran – 1st Peter Morgan & Bob 93; 2nd Dean Mc Auley & Joe 89; 3rd James McCloskey & Dollar 85; 4th Bernard Hegarty & Gyp 83; 5th James Mc Conalogue & Sally 81; 6th Kenny Donald & Bill 74
Intermediate Results: 1st Peter Morgan & Sweep 66; 2nd Eamon McAuley & Gyp 63; 3rd Sammy Long & Bet 61
Brace Results: 1st John F Maginn; 2nd Dean McAuley; 3rd Michael Kelly
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.