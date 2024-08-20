Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

County Antrim show hunter professional James Smyth made history at the Dublin Horse Show when he teamed up with Adrian and Shirley Hurst, County Fermanagh to make history by winning four championships including the supreme with their four year old mare Tattygare Me Me.

The stunning mare swept all before her taking home all of the silverware for the show hunter classes.

James said: "I don't think there has been any horse has won four championships in the main arena on hunter championship day. She was mare champion, lightweight champion, four year old and then overall supreme."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Hurst, who has won many young horse classes in Dublin with his wife Shirley said: "This is a dream come true – it is a culmination of generations of breeding of both horses and people. I am almost speechless that we are in the same role of honour of legends of the past like Galway Greer and the like. I am just so proud that my family has been involved in breeding and producing these horses."

Tattygare Me Me Me winner of the Hunter Mare Champion, Four Year Old Champion, Light Weight Hunter Champion and Supreme Hunter Champion RDS Dublin Horse Show 2024, bred,owned and produced by Adrian and Shirley Hurst, Tattygare Stud, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh and ridden by Jamie Smith, Co Antrim.

Shirley added: "We've been there knocking on the door once before with our fabulous mare Tattygare Good to Go. As a three year old she equalled Rosemary Connors’ record of four championships, breeding your own is something special and to come out of here with what we have achieved today. My husband and myself can't thank Jamie enough."

Adrian Hurst added: "The dam is by Iroko she goes back to an Edmund Burke mare who was a full sister to Robert Splaine's international horse Big Ed. We are trying to produce true athletes that are perfect in conformation and movement so that they will go on to perform after they have done their job in the show ring."

Last November Tattygare Me Me won the HSI loose jumping. Shirley added: "She is just a natural with a super temperament."

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Smyth stated that the mare stood out from the crowd in the hunter rings. "She is phenomenal, she gave every judge that rode her the best ride that she could, she then went into the big ring and stood out again from the minute she went in. She is straightforward, when you ask her to gallop which a hunter should do. She gets down and gallops."

Tattygare Me Me only came to James a few weeks before the show. He added: "I have very close connections to Adrian and Shirley, when they said I was getting the mare for Dublin, I asked when was she coming and they said as close to Dublin as possible."

The mare was schooled by Shirley, Lisa Dougan and Catherine Thornton who took her to small competitions.

Adrian added: "To win today is particularly poignant in that this grandstand will have gone, the main arena will have changed and all the history with it will have gone. This is the last time we will see a supreme hunter gallop up in front of the Anglesea stand."

Adrian and Shirley said: "We would like to thank James, the RDS and sponsors and everyone who makes this show the showcase that it is."