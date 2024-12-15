Good News for the countryside: A Wee bite out of the trough

​Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

​Farmers know that this time of year grass is sparse and of poor quality. Sometimes, it is encased in frost, or even snow. Therefore, mineral supplements, perhaps a wee bite out of the trough, keeps expectant mums and the little lambs they are carrying healthy.

Now, when it comes to human beings, if we are to flourish we have complex physical, emotional and spiritual needs that need to be met. One of the delights of Christmas is that it brings God’s deep provision for us to the fore.

We are looking forward to wall-to-wall good things, such as family time, a short break from work, presents that we enjoy giving and receiving, as well as delicious food. Yet, we have an inkling that while this is all really good, it’s not the very best.

Matthew, in his biography of Jesus, tells us that He came on that first Christmas to bless His followers in two vital and unique ways. One way Jesus blesses those who trust in Him, is that when we trust in Jesus, He reconciles us to God. This is absolutely crucial for us, because we have all turned our back on God.

It’s important for us to realise that only Jesus can bring together God, who is perfect and utterly pure, and us who are imperfect and impure. We have turned our back on our Heavenly Father, deliberately and carelessly wandering away from Him. The Bible calls this ‘sin’. So how can things ever be put right between us and God, whom we have so deeply wronged?

The answer is only through Jesus, because He was born for us, lived for us, and died for us. God’s angel messenger explained it to Joseph, who was betrothed to Mary, like this, “‘She [Mary] will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins’” (Matthew 1:21).

Self-sacrificing Jesus ultimately took the place of everyone who will trust in Him. That first Easter He died for our sin, our guilt, and God’s resulting just-judgement, that will separate us from God forever. But what an incredible opportunity Christmas brings us as we remember how Jesus came into our world, giving us the opportunity of being forgiven, and having our broken relationship with God made right forever. Please don’t miss this incredible opportunity to trust in Him.

The other way Jesus nourishes His followers is by coming to be with us in our highs and lows. Matthew, quoting Isaiah the prophet from centuries earlier, explains, “All this took place to fulfil what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel’ (which means, God with us)” (Matthew 1:22-23).

As farming life is not easy, and seldom straightforward - the added and unexpected burden of inheritance tax is yet another pressure that we face - I would encourage you to consider seriously trusting in Jesus who will be with us in everything, nourishing you in ways no-one else can, forgiving our sins and making things forever right between God and us. Jesus will bring us the wisdom and inner strength that we lack, but so desperately need.

If you already have trusted Jesus, may Christmas be all the richer for you. For you know that every day, and forever, you are blessed by Jesus, Immanuel, God is with you.

Happy Christmas, and God bless.

Rev Kenny Hanna is the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s first Rural Chaplain. Growing up on the family farm in the Kingdom of Mourne, he began serving in parish ministry in 2001 in Glenwherry. Prior to his appointment as Rural Chaplain, he was minister of Second Dromara Presbyterian Church for 10 years. He continues to farm part-time.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Kenny at [email protected] or call him on 07938 488 372.