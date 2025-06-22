Minister needs to do the right thing to combat TB

​MP Carla Lockhart is continuing to press the Minister and DAERA for a balanced and scientific-led approach in the ongoing battle against bovine tuberculosis.

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “For decades farmers and industry stakeholders have been crying out for a new approach in the battle against TB. With disease levels raging out of control across the province, it is obvious that officials need to change course. “TB is haemorrhaging public money, with current expenditure estimated at around £60m per annum. The figures are stark, with over £750m poured into Northern Ireland’s TB black hole over the last 20 years. “Farmers are at breaking point, and while they are compensated for the loss of animals tested positive for TB, this doesn’t account for the consequential costs of a TB outbreak. The financial impact on family farms is immeasurable, with many forced to restructure their businesses to cope with financial and operational pressure. “In recent times I have been speaking with a dairy farmer who has been battling with TB in his 250-cow herd for over five years. The biggest costs include the loss of genetic progress, higher replacement rates, and the most notable, lost production which results in a significant fall in revenue from milk sales. Individual farmers have no option other than shoulder the financial burden, which is on a par with government expenditure. “This farmer operates a closed herd and has invested in measures to mitigate against the risk of TB, including good housing, boundary fencing, grazing management and vaccination against various diseases to safeguard and maximise herd health. Despite his best efforts TB continues to undermine the viability of the dairy enterprise. “There are upwards of 30 badger setts around the farm, the majority of which are located on land which is inaccessible by cattle. He is practically doing everything he can to combat the disease, but has no control over the wildlife on his farm. The Upper Bann MP continued: “In recent weeks there has been a lot of discussion around the NAP proposals. I wonder has the DAERA Minister ever stopped to think about the environmental impact indirectly associated with TB. The loss of productive lifespan, more replacements being reared, reduced feed efficiency and genetic compromise will contribute to an increase in carbon footprint. “The majority of farms closed with TB are overstocked, which leads to increased slurry and a higher ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus loading.” The latest Blueprint for Bovine TB Eradication in Northern Ireland is a 30-page document drawn up by the TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG). Ms Lockhart describes the report as a small step forward. “The TBPSG recommendations focus on people, cattle and wildlife, but falls short of acknowledging the significant role that infected wildlife, especially badgers, contribute to the escalating problem of TB in cattle.” “I appreciate this is a hugely complex debate, and I have made it very clear during recent meetings with chief vet Brian Dooher and Minister Muir, that they can’t keep dodging the issue and kicking the can down the road. They have to ‘grasp the nettle’ sooner, rather than later. “The science is clear and the peer-reviewed evidence must not be ignored. It’s well proven that effective wildlife control has helped to combat the disease in other regions. “The Minister has a number of tools available in the fight against TB, and that includes the thorny issue of culling infected badgers. Tough decisions must be made and implemented without delay, otherwise the Stormont Executive’s eradication goals will remain firmly out of reach. “ Carla Lockhart confirmed she is constantly inundated with correspondence from anxious farmers who don’t know where to turn. “Bovine TB has been ravaging cattle herds and ruining livelihoods for far too long. There is no point in delaying the inevitable and wasting more money – farmers want action! “We are already seeing a shortage of people entering the veterinary profession, and this will continue as the government’s failure to address to TB is driving large animal vets down alternative career paths due to low morale, stress and a lack of job satisfaction. “The farming community feels undervalued and has lost faith in DAERA. Farmers, because of all that has been hurled at them by the department, are reluctant to actively ‘buy in’ to the TB strategy. “ The MP continued: “There has been a science led approach in England, including a wildlife intervention project that humanely culls infected badgers. It has been widely reported that within the last few weeks the UK government has started a supplementary badger cull in nine regions, with a further ten areas to be added in September.” She added: “Earlier this week I spoke to a dairy farmer who has more than 30 years’ experience in the veterinary profession. He described the situation as appalling, blaming NI’s current TB crisis on political and professional failure. “The County Down man compared the TB situation to the Post Office scandal – small independent rural businesses trapped in a cycle of operational, financial and mental difficulties. Let down by a failing system which has been administered by a powerful, effectively unaccountable organisation. While farmers are not being prosecuted, they certainly feel persecuted. “Questions need to be asked. Despite a long-term trend in disease incidence, scientific advances, advice from vets in other jurisdictions and two independent advisory groups, there are clear failings and an institutional reluctance to recognise, let alone act on the need for wildlife intervention. “Northern Ireland needs a robust and co-ordinated plan. Controlling and eradicating bovine TB will lead to better use public funds, and result in enhanced animal welfare and environmental protection. “Policy weaknesses should be spotlighted by the strength of science and not shielded by compromise. The agriculture minister must put his personal convictions aside and do the right thing. Livestock farmers and industry stakeholders want to see clear unequivocal and professional leadership”