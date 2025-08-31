The importance of animal foot health

Every fortnight people from a farming background in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, or who have a heart for the countryside, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

One of the less pleasant parts of animal care is dealing with foot problems. Foot rot, or even getting a stone lodged in the hoof, causes lots of problems. Trying to restrain an animal, even to get a look at it, is not for the faint hearted – especially if the animal decides not to co-operate! Of course, the equestrian community has its own unique problems and even has its own professional to deal with it – the farrier.

Problems, however, with foot health remains a significant issue among farm animals. Statistics suggest that it affects 20-30% of livestock annually, which can lead to decreased productivity at least, and total loss at worst. Furthermore, lameness increases veterinary costs exponentially.

Genetic, nutritional, and environmental factors all play roles in foot disease, but regular monitoring and timely intervention by the farmer is still the best way to reduce the impact of lameness.

We all probably take our own feet for granted - but how much do we depend on them? Well, just try accidentally standing on a rusty nail in a piece of wood, to prove that particular point!

Now to be honest, I guess that most of us don’t like to give too much attention to our feet. Beyond an occasional nail trim, and hopefully a bit of a scrub now and again – particularly when our feet spend all day in welly boots and seldom see much day light.

Interestingly, the Bible has more to say about feet than we might ever realise. Believe it or not, feet are mentioned 315 times! Jesus, before His crucifixion, took on the job of the lowest servant by washing His disciple’s filthy feet – an example of true humility and servanthood.

He also told a famous parable about a lost sheep. Of a flock of 100, one had gone missing. The shepherd heads off over rough terrain, calling as he went. The journey seems pointless, until he hears a distant bleating and he finds her - either caught in a bush, or fallen in a ravine.

Thinking about this, her road to lostness didn’t look ‘wrong’ in the beginning. It looked exciting, it looked like freedom to do her own thing, away from the rest of the flock and the watchful eye of the shepherd. The first footstep in the wrong direction, led to the next and the next, and ultimately it was her feet that were her downfall.

When we take a single step in the wrong direction it sets a path ahead to regret. Scripture says that Eve, and then Adam’s first footsteps away from God and all that He had told them, led to the whole of creation being in a sinful mess ever since!

To save us from this ‘mess’, Jesus came from heaven and placed His feet on our dirt, tramping miles to teach, heal and bless. His greatest gift of all, for our salvation, was to give up His hands and His feet to be nailed through on a wooden cross!

To turn to the Lord as our Saviour is to do what the Psalmist found, “He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand” (Psalm 40:2). And the moral of this story? Make sure your feet are standing on the rock; the Rock that is Jesus.

Ian was brought up on a dairy farm near Limavady. He was a minister in Ballyroney and Drumlee congregations in south Down, and latterly Moneydig Presbyterian in County Londonderry. Due to a serious cancer diagnosis, Ian has had to retire from active ministry and now provides counselling and support to others with cancer.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna, PCI’s Rural Chaplain at [email protected] or call him on 07938 488 372.