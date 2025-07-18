UFU and Dairy Council welcome advert ruling

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union and Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) have welcomed the ruling by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), to uphold complaints against a cinema advertisement by the vegan charity Viva!, which unfairly and inaccurately targeted the dairy industry.

The ASA concluded that the advert was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and unjustified distress to viewers, and has ruled that it must not appear again in its current form.

Earlier in the year, the UFU and DCNI, along with many others, each lodged formal complaints regarding the Viva! advertisement.

Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, "This advert from Viva! was being shown across cinemas in Northern Ireland and prompted numerous complaints to us from our members. The advert’s message was not only misleading and inaccurate, but also harmful to the dairy sector we represent.

“Northern Ireland farmers work to the highest animal welfare standards, and the care they have for their livestock is second to none. It was extremely distressing for our members to witness this advert. They worried excessively about the false narrative it was portraying to members of the public and how it would be interpreted. Therefore, we are pleased that the ASA has acted decisively, recognising the validity of the complaints.”

Ian Stevenson, CEO of Dairy Council NI said, ”Northern Ireland dairy farmers were rightly annoyed and indeed angered by this campaign which conveniently overlooked the deep commitment that local farmers and their family members have to all the animals in their herds each and every day.

“The high welfare standards consistently achieved by dairy farmers along with the care they show, ensures every calf born on a Northern Ireland dairy farm is highly valued and reared accordingly.

“This advert from Viva! did nothing to tell the real story of what really happens on dairy farms here. Therefore, we join UFU in welcoming the ASA’s ruling.”

Both the Dairy Council NI and the UFU believe this ruling sets an important precedent for future campaigns and underscores the need for accuracy and responsibility in advertising.