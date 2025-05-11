UFU launch cereals competition

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to launch the 2025 cereals competition.

Held each year, this competition is a great opportunity for leading cereal growers across Northern Ireland to showcase their talent and celebrate the excellence within the cereals industry.

Commenting on the launch, UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The UFU cereals competition highlights the high-quality cereals produced across Northern Ireland.

“This year, growers faced additional challenges due to the weather, however, despite such difficult conditions, our farmers continue to demonstrate exceptional skill and resilience in managing unpredictable elements.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy pictured with UFU seeds and cereals chair Richard Orr and vice chair Tom Wells, launching the UFU cereals competition 2025.

“This competition serves to recognise and celebrate their hard work and expertise.

“Each year, the entries we receive are of an outstanding standard, reflecting the unwavering commitment and dedication of our members.

“We are also deeply appreciative of our sponsors, whose support plays a vital role in the competition’s success.

“Their enthusiasm and backing are invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we anticipate another year of impressive entries.”

The UFU are delighted to be working with competition sponsors Bayer, Clarendon Agri-Care, Fane Valley, Origin NI, BASF, and Syngenta who have supported this competition for many years. Their commitment to the cereals industry is evident in their valued support of this competition and we are thrilled to have them on board again this year again.

The categories for the 2025 cereals competition are:

- Winter barley, sponsored by Syngenta

- Oats, sponsored by Fane Valley & Bayer

- Winter wheat, sponsored by Origin NI & BASF

- Spring barley, sponsored by Clarendon Agri-Care & Bayer

The competition is open to all UFU members.

If you wish to enter, please contact your local group office for more details or register your interest online at www.ufuni.org (events tab).