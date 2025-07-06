UFU North Antrim group focus

​This month, we welcome our new group manager Lesley-Anne Stewart.

Lesley-Anne has worked in the insurance industry for 15 years and within the local Causeway agency for the last 10 years, and is excited to get out on the road, engaging more with our members.

The UFU group programme is currently being planned with further details to follow.

Another great year was had at the Ballymoney show.

Ian Gregg, Lesley-Anne Stewart and David Lennox.

It was brilliant to see a lot of members popping in to say hello over a cup of tea/coffee.

Lastly, we would like all our members to “save the date” for the annual county dinner which is being held on 14 November 2025 at the Leighinmohr. Details on how to purchase will follow in due course.