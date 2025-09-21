Union rallies IHT support at local marts

​Ulster Farmers’ Union representatives attended marts across Northern Ireland throughout the week, as part of its ‘Write to your MPs’ campaign on inheritance tax.

The team encouraged farmers to get behind the UFU’s efforts to stop the farm family tax and provided writing support to help create their personalised letters to local MPs.

The UK farming community is now in a very critical point in time. The proposed changes to Inheritance Tax and Agricultural Property Relief are being pushed to become law in the next few months and everyone in the industry needs to come together to protect Northern Ireland farm families.

If you have yet to write your letter to your local MPs, download the UFU’s ‘write to your MPs guidelines’ at the following link - https://www.ufuni.org/consultations/. Members can also contact UFU technical officers for assistance with writing their letter.