West Antrim group focus

​On Tuesday morning past, Mid and West Antrim members enjoyed a very tasty breakfast provided by The Ramble Inn.

The chat was good and the highlight was former UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, who shared insight into his farm business, previous roles held within UFU and his present role as SRG Chairperson.

The group would like to thank Victor and the team at The Ramble Inn for making this such a lovely event on the run up to Christmas.

Dates for your Diary:

Wednesday 22 January – UFU Agri Conference in conjunction with YFCU.

Venue – Dunadry Hotel.

Time – 9am.

Wednesday 29 January – President Roadshow.

On Tuesday morning past Mid nad West Antrim members enjoyed a very tasty breakfast provided by The Ramble Inn. (Pic: UFU)

Venue – Tullyglass Hotel.

Time – 8pm.

Friday 31 January – Co Antrim Dinner.

Venue – Rosspark Hotel.

Time – 7pm.

West Antrim group would encourage members and friends to attend the annual dinner.

Proceeds raised will be going to Motor Neurone Disease Association NI. Motor Neurone Disease affects the nerves known as motor neurones.

These nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and they help tell your muscles what to do.

The Northern Ireland branch aims to provide the best possible support to local people across Northern Ireland living with MND, their families and carers.

The branch is run entirely by volunteers.

Everyone will be made most welcome at the annual dinner.

Please contact your local group office to obtain your ticket.

The group looks forward to seeing you there.

West Antrim group wish their members a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.