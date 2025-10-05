Women in agriculture conference: A sell-out success

​This year’s Women in Agriculture (WIA) conference taking place on Thursday 23 October, at CAFRE Loughry campus, is now sold out.

The conference will bring together an amazing line up of speakers, each sharing their own journey, challenges and triumphs in the industry. From social media advocacy to business innovation and storytelling, the programme promises to be both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Headline speakers for this year’s conference include:

Nicola Wordie, livestock farmer, Livestock FarmHER

Nicola Wordie, known to her 47,000 followers as Livestock_Farmher, will offer a fresh perspective on farming life from rural Aberdeenshire. Having grown up on her family farm, studied agriculture and worked in New Zealand, she now combines hands on farming with a powerful online presence that connects the industry with the wider public.

Emily McGowan, mixed farmer and shop founder, Millbank Farm

Emily McGowan is the sixth generation at Millbank Farm in County Down, where she has helped diversify the family business into broiler production, a thriving farm shop and deli, and seasonal on-farm events. Her story is one of resilience, innovation, and ensuring that farming stays relevant for the next generation.

Lorna Sixsmith, dairy farmer and writer

Lorna Sixsmith, dairy farmer and writer

Meanwhile, Lorna Sixsmith, dairy farmer and author, will share the wit and wisdom behind her books, which are often inspired by her own farming mishaps. With humour and honesty, she shines a light on the strength and determination of women in agriculture.

With such a dynamic line up, the WIA conference is set to be a truly memorable event.

Tickets are currently sold out, but you can join the waiting list via the Ulster Farmers’ Union website www.ufuni.org/events.