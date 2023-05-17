One of Aldi’s popular alcoholic beverages - which costs less than £20 a bottle - has been named the best in the world at the renowned International Spirits Challenge. For the second year running Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky has been awarded a gold medal at the premier event which promotes outstanding quality spirits from across the globe.

The budget drink, which costs just £17.49 a bottle beat competitors costing over double the price, such as the Peat Chimney Wemyss Malts (£38.74). And it isn’t the first time Aldi’s whisky range has been given the nod of approval by experts as the supermarket’s quality offering was awarded a combined 11 medals at IWSC Spirits and ISC Whisky awards in 2022.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “It is fantastic to see four of our hero whiskies recognised by experts in the industry, with one landing a gold medal two years in a row. This competition has shown that we are making world-class whisky on par with premium bottles – for a fraction of the price.”

The Whisky Award coincides with World Whisky Day which takes place on May 20. Aldi’s range of award-winning whiskies are available in Aldi stores nationwide and via Click&Collect now.

Aldi’s award-winning Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky

List of Aldi’s award-winning whiskies

· Gold - Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky (£17.49, 70cl)

· Silver - Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Whisky (£17.49, 70cl)

· Silver - Glen Marnoch 12-Year-Old Speyside Single Malt Whisky (£21.99,70cl)

