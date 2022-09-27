The ECB has announced international fixtures for England’s men and women’s side, including two Ashes series hosted in England next summer.

Ben Stokes’s side will host Australia in their usual five-test series starting in June, whereas England’s Women will have to face the Aussies in all formats comprising a five-day test, three ODI’s, and three IT20s.

Both teams will be determined to reclaim the Ashes trophy after a taxing winter down under, which saw the men’s team collapse to a 4-0 series defeat and the women’s team conquered in all formats aside from test.

Now under the stewardship of Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum, they will begin their fight for redemption at Edgbaston and travel onto Headingley - the home of Stokes’ Ashes 2019 heroics.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Whereas the women’s team start their contest a week later at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge, a venue they haven’t visited since 2000.

What dates are the Ashes 2023?

Ashes 2023 will see England’s Men’s and Women’s sides host Australia across the nation’s best venues including Leeds’ Headingley, Nottingham’s Trent Bridge, and Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford.

Here’s a full list of the venues and the dates the matches will be played:

Advertisement

The LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series

Friday, June 16-20 2023: Edgbaston

Wednesday, June 28 - July 02 2023: Lord’s

Thursday, July 6-10 2023: Headingley

Wednesday, July 19-23 2023: Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday, July 27-31 2023: Kia Oval

LV= Insurance Test Match, Women’s Ashes Series

Thursday, June 22-26 2023: Trent Bridge

Advertisement

Vitality IT20s, Women’s Ashes Series

Saturday, July 1 2023: Edgbaston

Wednesday, July 5 2023: Kia Oval

Saturday, July 8 2023: Lord’s

One Day Internationals, Women’s Ashes Series

Wednesday, 12 July 2023: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Sunday, 16 July 2023: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday, 18 July 2023: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Advertisement

How to get Ashes 2023 tickets?

There are two ways to secure your ticket to see England vs Australia at the Ashes 2023.

The popular method is to register your interest online and join the ticket ballot once open. This will guarantee you a cheap ticket but it means you will have to be selected from a large pool of entries.

Alternatively you can opt for a hospitality ticket which costs a little more but guarantees you a seat and a great experience. Find out more by visiting the Keith Prowse website .

Advertisement

Here is a list of which Ashes 2023 matches you can register your interest or join the ballot:

The LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series

LV= Insurance Test Match, Women’s Ashes Series

Advertisement

Thursday, June 22-26 2023: Trent Bridge ( Ballot open )

Vitality IT20s, Women’s Ashes Series

Saturday, July 1 2023: Edgbaston ( Ballot open )

( ) Wednesday, July 5 2023: Kia Oval ( Ballot open )

( ) Saturday, July 8 2023: Lord’s ( Register Interest )

One Day Internationals, Women’s Ashes Series

Advertisement