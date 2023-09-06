Big Mac and fines: Teenager slapped with £250 penalty after throwing McDonald’s bag out of car window
A teenager has slapped with a £250 fine after dropping fast food wrapping out of a car window. Ellis Anthony Gibbs was filmed tossing the large McDonald’s bag in a leisure centre car park in East Yorkshire.
The 19-year-old was issued a court summons after not responding to attempts to interview him, East Riding Council said. Gibbs, of Anlaby near Hull, pleaded guilty to littering when he appeared before magistrates last month.
The council said he was fined £106 and ordered to pay costs of £100 along with a victim surcharge of £43. East Riding of Yorkshire Council reminds people that littering is an offence and they are responsible for disposing of their own waste.
Carl Skelton, of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Dumped waste like fast food bags is a problem everywhere. People can easily use a bin nearby or take their rubbish home.
“There’s no excuse. We’ll take action against all littering cases when we can.”
Anybody caught dropping litter and not putting their rubbish in the bin can be fined. Litter louts can face a £150 fixed penalty or a maximum £2,500 fine if the case is taken to court.