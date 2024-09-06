Capital taxes, compulsory purchase and compensation payments with respect to land

Farmers and landowners can be faced with the prospect of compulsory purchase orders for their land and property for the development of housing and infrastructure projects.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has set a target of 1.5 million new homes over the next five years coupled with relaxation of planning for brownfield sites and poor-quality greenbelt, more affordable housing, new towns and urban extensions.

Although reinstatement of Phase 2 of HS2 now looks unlikely, there is a pledge to improve rail connectivity across the north of England and an overturning of what has effectively been a ban on onshore wind development. As part of the reforms to planning there will also be changes to compulsory purchase compensation rules so that payments to affected landowners are “fair but not excessive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023, from 30 April 2024, certain bodies may apply for a Direction that hope value is ignored when calculating the compensation payable under a compulsory purchase order. For major schemes neighbouring landowners may also receive compensation payments as a result with the possible issue of capital taxes arising.

Submit your story

Capital Gains Tax (CGT): A compulsory purchase triggers a disposal for CGT purposes, with CGT broadly charged on the difference between the payment received and the cost of the land. The exact date of the disposal will be determined by the precise terms of the compulsory purchase order and whether any conditions are attached. The receipt of a compensation payment may trigger a part disposal of the land in question for CGT purposes, with the cost of the land apportioned between the compensation payment and the value of the remaining interest in the land. Any compensation for the temporary loss of profits will be treated as trading income.

For residential property, CGT will normally be at 24%, and for other types of land it will be at 20%, subject to the seller’s available annual exemption and basic rate band, together with any brought forward losses.

However, it may be possible to obtain relief from an immediate CGT liability provided the sums under the compulsory purchase order or compensation scheme are re-invested in other land or property. Rollover relief may be available in these circumstances, but this is subject to conditions, for example, that re-investment must be made within one year prior to the sale or within three years after it, and the relief is only available where the proceeds are rolled into the purchase of other land or property. The proceeds do not have to be reinvested into land to be used as a business asset, although any new property purchased must not be used as a main residence by the taxpayer. Relief will be withdrawn if the use of the property changes to that of a main residence within a six-year time frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Leonard, Director, Saffery, and a member of the firm’s Land and Rural Practice Group said: “There can be issues posed by reinvestment, with agricultural land being scarce. Although reports state that more agricultural land has come on stream this year, prices remain ‘resilient’, and those affected may not be able to find suitable land to purchase at an affordable price within the timescale.”

Small part disposals: Depending on the payment received, and the relative value of the original land holding as a whole, it may be possible to claim exemption from CGT under the small part disposals rules, but care must be taken to make sure the conditions are met, and the appropriate elections are made before the deadlines.

Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR): Where reinvestment in land or property is not possible, some planning ahead will determine whether a disposal of land will potentially qualify for BADR, which will bring the CGT rate down to 10%, subject to the lifetime cap.

Inheritance Tax (IHT): Implications for IHT should also be considered since land used for agriculture or another business purpose may benefit from relief so that all or part of the value of the land is exempt from IHT. However, the cash resulting from compulsory purchases or compensation payments will not benefit from relief unless the funds are reinvested into other qualifying assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Leonard says: “It is important to look at the current ownership of land that might be affected and consider whether any changes should be made, or where cash received could be invested.

“It is also possible that where the land affected is currently used as security for a loan, banks may seek alternative security if the land value drops significantly due to parcels being compulsorily purchased, or because the land is blighted. This also may give rise to further IHT problems under the IHT debt relief restrictions.

“For those unable to find suitable replacement land within the narrow time window they may not only have a CGT liability but potentially exposure to IHT also.

“We therefore recommend that farmers and other landowners who may be subject to a compulsory purchase or who are likely to receive compensation payments seek professional advice as soon as practicable in order that a suitable strategy can be put in place within the timeframes required.”