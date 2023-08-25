Greggs has launched three new menu items as Autumn 2023 approaches - including the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte. The autumnal favourite hit stores nationwide on Thursday (August 24) - earlier than ever before.

The popular drink is made with a blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk, all topped with cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar. And now for the first time, Greggs fans can also get their hands on the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte in an “iced” option - but only in a limited number of shops.

With temperatures having hit the mid-twenties in some parts of the UK this week, the iced alternative is the “perfect refreshing drink to help customers stay cool while also getting a hit of their favourite autumn flavours”. The bakery chain has also revealed it will be adding two brand-new items to its autumn hot drinks menu this week - the Hazelnut Mocha and the Hazelnut Hot Chocolate, both available in all shops from £2.40.

The pair are both made with an addition of hazelnut flavoured syrup and finished with a dashing of chocolate powder on top. Here’s the full list of new items that are available on the menu at Greggs.

Full list of new menu items at Greggs

Pumpkin Spice Latte - from £2.40

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (available in a limited number of Greggs stores) - from £2.40

Hazelnut Mocha - from £2.40

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate - from £2.40

Where can I get an Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte from Greggs?

Only a limited number of Greggs stores are offering an iced version of the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Latte. These are: