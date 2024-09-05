Here's how to turn your garden into a safe space for wildlife this autumn, say experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Autumn approaches and the cold sets in, households are urged to step up for garden Wildlife. A new survey of 2,000 Brits from Thomson Environmental Consultants¹ reveals that the UK is increasingly concerned about the state and decline of wildlife in its gardens, reporting that garden wildlife is mostly never seen on a daily basis.

Shockingly, individuals across the UK report rare sightings or no sightings of native UK species in their gardens, including mice or voles (35%), hedgehogs (40%), badgers (71%), foxes (46%), deer (74%), bats (50%), reptiles (63%), frogs (51%), tadpoles (70%), toads (62%), and newts (73%).

Here's how to transform your garden into a safe haven for wildlife this autumn, according to Dan Reynolds, an ecology expert from Thomson Environmental Consultants with over 18 years of experience and a degree in zoology:

September, October, and November bring an average of 13 rainy days per month², households are urged to create more shelter for wildlife. Shelters like insect hotels, bat boxes, and hedgehog houses will provide vital refuge and breeding sites. These homes help creatures like bats, hedgehogs, and beneficial insects find safety from the elements and prepare for winter. Thomson’s guide to building wildlife homes, available for download here, offers practical tips for creating these essential shelters in your garden.Establishing a compost area benefits both gardeners and wildlife, especially in autumn when there is an abundance of fallen leaves and plant debris. 'Compost enriches soil naturally, improving its structure and providing essential nutrients,' explains Dan. 'Regularly turning and aerating compost speeds up decomposition, attracting earthworms and other decomposers vital for nutrient cycling and soil health.

71% report rare sightings or no sightings of badgers

Additionally, the warmth generated in compost heaps offers excellent habitat and breeding sites for species like slow worms, grass snakes, and small mammals as they seek shelter for the colder months. Autumn is a perfect time to start composting, as it helps manage seasonal garden waste and supports wildlife through the winter.'

According to Thomson Environmental's new survey, birds are the most commonly observed wildlife in UK gardens, with 61% of respondents seeing them daily. Supporting them through autumn is crucial as natural food sources diminish and they prepare for winter. 'Hang feeders with appropriate seeds and nuts to attract a variety of bird species,' advises Dan. 'Place nest boxes in quiet, sheltered spots and maintain them outside the nesting season to ensure they are clean, safe, and ready for the next breeding season.'

Planting native plants is key to creating a welcoming autumnal habitat in your garden. Dan explains, 'Native plants not only enhance your garden’s attractiveness but also provide vital food and shelter for local wildlife. Adapted to the local climate, they are low-maintenance and resilient. Select various autumn-blooming flowers, shrubs, and trees to support birds and small mammals through the season.'

Creating a pond is another ideal autumn project. 'Ponds attract a variety of wildlife, including frogs, newts, and birds,' says ecology expert Dan. 'In the autumn, ensure your pond has shallow edges for easy access and include submerged and floating plants to provide cover and oxygen. Adding rocks or logs nearby will offer basking spots for amphibians, supporting wildlife in preparing for the colder months.

Dan summarises: 'Our new data and existing reports clearly indicate a decline in wildlife sightings and population numbers. Autumn is a critical time as wildlife prepares for the colder months and faces increased challenges. However, there is hope in reversing these biodiversity losses. If homeowners across the UK implement our simple suggestions this autumn, we can start rebuilding vital wildlife habitats and support the animals through the colder season.’

