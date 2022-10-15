In what has been yet another turbulent week for new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government, the nation is now left with yet another new chancellor. Jeremy Hunt has become the fourth person to hold the title in as many months, continuing a trend of high turnover rates within the government

Mr Hunt was named as chancellor following the dismissal of predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday (October 14). His appointment was a swift one and places the new chancellor right into the thick of it.

The former foreign secretary also put his name forward in recent Conservative Party leadership races, including in 2019 when he reached the final stage only to lose out to Boris Johnson.

Here’s what you need to know about the new chancellor, including which previous cabinet positions he has held and which constituency he represents in the House of Commons.

What is the Chancellor of the Exchequer?

According to the UK Government , the Chancellor of the Exchequer is “the government’s chief financial minister and as such is responsible for raising revenue through taxation or borrowing and for controlling public spending. They have overall responsibility for the work of the Treasury.”

How old is Jeremy Hunt?

Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt was born on November 1, 1966 in Kennington, London, making him 55-years-old.

Which constituency does Jeremy Hunt represent?

Jeremy Hunt has been the Member of Parliament for South West Surrey since May 2005.

Which other government positions has Jeremy Hunt held?

The role of Chancellor of the Exchequer is the fifth government position Jeremy Hunt has held since 2010.

Mr Hunt was most recently Foreign Secretary, a post which he held in 2018 and 2019.

Listed below are his previous roles and when he held them:

Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport: 2010-2012

Secretary of State for Health: 2012-2018

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: 2018

Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs: 2018-19