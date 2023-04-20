Budget carrier Jet2 has urged UK holidaymakers flying to Spain to keep an eye out for possible delays due to strike action affecting Spanish air traffic services in April. The strike action reportedly began in January over pay and working conditions and affects 16 airports across the country.

Announcing the news on its website , the airline said: "We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action that will affect Air Traffic services at the above airports (Alicante, Lanzarote (Arrecife) Fuerteventura and Ibiza, on the following dates and times: April 20, 23, 27 and 30, between 2pm and 4pm (UK time)."

It added: "Check-in will close 40 minutes before your flight’s scheduled departure time and in order to get you on the way as quickly as possible our friendly Customer Helpers will board your flight for your scheduled time so we are in a position to depart as soon as we can.”

Organised by the Usca union, the strike is taking place on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning April 9. All air traffic control staff on mainland Spain and in the Balearic Islands will down tools between 3pm and 5pm on these days while the strikes in the Canary Islands will run from 7am to 9pm.

The UK Foreign Office has also issued advice to those travelling to Spain . It said: “Disruption to flights may occur because of possible strike action. You should consult your airline or tour operator for updates prior to travel.”

According to Murcia Today, the Congress of Deputies blocked the Spanish government’s bid to privatise even more air control towers at seven of the largest airports in Spain last month. The union was however quick to point out how unhappy the staff were since the first batch of privatisation took place.

They said this has resulted in “worse conditions” for its workers, forcing the prolonged industrial action.