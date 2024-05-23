Kellogg's Corn Flakes recall: customers warned of 'lumps' in chocolate-flavoured breakfast cereal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company has issued a recall on packets of chocolate-flavoured Corn Flakes after “small hard lumps of food” formed inside the product making it unsafe to eat. The recall includes 450g packets all with the best before date from December 6, 2024 until April 28, 2025.
The original, plain Corn Flakes products have not been impacted by the recall, not has any other Kellogg product. In the recall notice, Kellogg’s said: “We have become aware of a very low level of small hard lumps forming in our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour. These hard lumps of food could cause dental harm or be a choking hazard and as a precaution we are recalling this product.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Customers who have purchased the new product have been instructed to dispose of the breakfast cereal and contact Kellogg’s directly for a full refund. You can contact the company via their website.
It comes after customer were warned of another major recall, when supermarket Aldi were forced to warn customers about a popular product due to a error is use-by date labelling. Customers who bought the500g packets of Ashfield Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and the BBQ Pork Loin Steaks that had use by dates of June 22, 2024 were told to return the item to their nearest supermarket for a full refund.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.