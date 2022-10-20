Liz Truss has announced her immediate resignation as leader of the Conservative party. Ms. Truss will remain as prime minister until a successor is found.

The race to be the next leader of the Conservative party and prime minister will be completed next week. It is expected that the vote to replace Liz Truss as party leader and prime minister will not be open to Conservative Party members, instead it will be limited to the parliamentary party i.e. MPs.

Rishi Sunak is currently favourite to replace Ms. Truss as leader and prime minister. Chancellor of the Exchequer and two time party leader candidate, Jeremy Hunt, has ruled himself out of standing.

Labour Party leader, Sir. Keir Starmer, has responded by calling for a general election. Mr. Starmer described the crisis gripping the Conservative party as a “revolving door of chaos”. It is unlikely a new Conservative party leader would call an immediate general election.

Most Popular

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.

“Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix. Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish.

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

Advertisement