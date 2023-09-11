Watch more videos on Shots!

Martin Lewis’s MoneySavingExpert.com has urged people to stock up on an everyday household item before a price hike in October. The cost of first class stamps is set to increase by 14 per cent, from £1.10 to at least £1.25, by October 2.

Meanwhile, first class stamps for large letters will increase from £1.60 to £1.95 - a rise of 22 per cent. Second class stamps for standard letters will remain 75p - but they will increase in price in April 2024.

Second class stamps for large letters will increase in price from £1.15 to £1.55 - an increase of 35 per cent. The adive on the MoneySavingExpert.com website reads: “For years, every time stamps go up in price I’ve suggested people stock up and bulk-buy in advance, as provided the stamp doesn’t have a price on it and instead just says the postage class, it’s still valid after the hike.

“This has been an effective tactic, as a first-class letter stamp is now £1.10, soon to be rising to £1.25 – in 2012 it was just 60p. So you may as well stock up now, even if it’s just for Christmas cards for the next few Christmases.”