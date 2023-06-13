Police have released an update on a “major incident” in Nottingham that left three people dead and another fighting for their life. Officers from Nottinghamshire Police say they are keeping an “open mind” over the motive of the city centre attack, which happened this morning (Tuesday, June 13).

The force was called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after two people had been killed. Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries. A man was also found dead in Magdala Road shortly afterwards.

At this time, police believe there is “no one else outstanding” in connection with the incidents. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks at present.

Armed police on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, which is cordoned off after two people were found dead in the street.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital. My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more. We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

Police on Magdala Road, Nottingham where a man was found dead.

“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.