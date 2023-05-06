The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York will not have a formal role at the coronation, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Harry and Andrew, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service on Saturday, but will not perform any duties.

The two men will also be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK for the coronation on a commercial flight from Los Angeles on Friday morning, the day before the coronation. Harry is reportedly flying back to his home in the States later today, following the coronation ceremony.

Meghan Markle will remain at home in California with their children, Archie and Lili. Archie is celebrating his fourth birthday which falls on the same day as the coronation.

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life after his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The late Queen’s disgraced second son went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

