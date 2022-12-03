Sandi Toksvig has cancelled part of her latest tour after being admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia. The comedian has been admitted to a hospital in Australia after playing dates on her Sandi Toksvig Live tour in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney.

The former Great British Bake Off co-host was due to perform in New Zealand on the next leg of her tour but those shows have now been cancelled. The tour was due to come to a close on Tuesday in Auckland.

A statement posted to her Twitter account said: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.

“Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig.” People rushed to social media to send their well wishes.

Singer Mary Hopkin wrote: “Wishing her a speedy recovery...she is much loved by so many.” BBC journalist Lyse Doucet added: “Get well soon dear Sandi.”

Ticketholders have been told they will be eligible for a refund. Toksvig had described herself as “thrilled” to perform her new show in Australia and New Zealand.

The comedian toured the UK earlier this year with her Next Slide Please show stopping in towns and citites up and down the country. According to The Scarborough News, she described her Next Slide Please tour as “a brown-sign tour, anywhere there is a stately home and a cup of tea.”

Her schedule will be arranged so she could spend time at the local historic sites and she devoted part of the show to the history of the town or city she was in.

What is bronchial pneumonia?

Sandi Toksvig tours her new live show Next Slide Please to Sheffield City Hall on June 17. 2022 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

Bronchial pneumonia is a type of pneumonia featuring acute inflammation of the bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to the lungs, The Guardian reports. It’s often accompanied by inflamed patches in the nearby lobules.