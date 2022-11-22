New research has revealed what a typical month’s energy usage looks like for the average Brit - with the kitchen using £117 of electricity in total. A poll of 2,000 UK adults revealed the kettle will be popped on to brew a cuppa for a total of 11 minutes every day, equating to £5.61 a month.

The survey also found people use their dishwasher for an average of four hours and 42 minutes every week, adding up to £8.63 over the course of 30 days. The microwave will typically be used for 11 minutes a day at a cost of £1.50 a month, with the oven in use for two hours and 12 minutes a day at a charge of around £47.12 a month.

Other ways people consume electricity around the home include putting the TV on for an average of four hours-a-day, which will set you back £6.12 a month, while phones are charged for three hours a day, accounting for 33p a month. People vacuuming for three hours and 12 minutes each week will find themselves paying an extra £3.70 a month.

The research was commissioned by EDF to reveal how much the nation’s basic energy habits are costing them. It also found 72 per cent of respondents don’t know which appliances use the most electricity in their homes.

Catherine Fowler, energy expert at EDF , said: “Managing household energy usage is more important than ever at the moment, but it can be hard to make savings without first understanding where your biggest spend is. For instance, spending 10 minutes less using the oven will save considerably more than the same reduction in use of the microwave, so knowing which appliances use the most energy can help all of us make small changes to be more efficient.

“Even the way we go about our household chores can have a large impact on bills in the long run, so thinking of ways to cut back or swap for more energy efficient routines can be a great first step. For example, switching from using the tumble dryer to an airer or only using the dishwasher when it is full can go a long way to reducing bills.”

The study found 14 per cent believe broadband routers consume the most energy, despite the appliance only costing £1.39 a month. It also emerged only a fifth will use their washing machine most commonly on a 30-degree cycle, despite experts from the Energy Saving Trust advising this could use around 40 per cent less electricity over a year than washing at higher temperatures.

Airing clothes rather than using the tumble dryer could also save an average household £50 a year, yet only 36 per cent will consciously avoid using their tumble dryer to save on bills. Meanwhile, 52 per cent have either bought, or considered buying, new gadgets and gizmos in the last 12 months to help make their home more energy efficient.

These include LED light bulbs, fridges or freezers with lower EPC rating and slow cookers - 30 per cent have jumped on the air fryer band wagon and are considering or have made a purchase. The study, conducted via OnePoll , also found 60 per cent are more aware of their energy consumption now compared to this time last year.

And 73 per cent have cut the use of certain appliances in a bid to scale back their energy consumption, but 59 per cent still find energy efficiency advice confusing. Only 12 per cent have installed a smart meter in the past 12 months to help manage energy efficiency.

Electricity usage for a typical UK adult by week/day with weekly electricity spend each month

Air fryer - 55 mins/week - £2.37

Broadband router - 17 hours/day - £1.39

Dishwasher - 4 hours 42 mins/week - £8.63

Games console - 2 hours 30 mins/day - £3.83

Grill or hob (electric) - 2 hours 6 mins/day - £32.13

Hairdryer - 61 mins/week - £2.77

Iron - 67 mins/week - £2.13

Kettle - 11 mins/day - £5.61

Microwave - 11 mins/day - £1.50

Oven - 2 hours 12 mins/day - £47.12

PC or desktop computer - 2 hours 18 mins/day - £4.69

Phone Charger - 3 hours/day – 31p

Shower (electric) - 12 mins/day - £18.36

Toaster - 9 mins/day - £1.76

Tumble Dryer - 69 mins/week - £3.91

TV - 4 hours/day - £6.12

Vacuum Cleaner - 3 hours 12 mins/week - £3.70