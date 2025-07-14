TV's Dr Hilary Jones travels 360-miles - to bypass local NHS waiting list

Dr Hilary Jones prepares to leave the Practice Plus Group Hospital in Birmingham after his hip replacement surgery. | Simon Stacpoole/PinPep

TV doctor Hilary Jones went on a 360-mile round trip for surgery – to bypass his local NHS waiting list.

The popular GP, 72, from Kent, underwent a second hip replacement in a hospital in Birmingham, 180 miles from home, to reduce his waiting time for treatment.

Now, he is speaking out about his own surgery to show others awaiting treatment that they can also fast-track themselves if they’re happy to travel.

He took advantage of NHS Patient Choice after discovering a hospital that had almost no waiting list in the middle of the country.

Patient choice in the NHS provides patients with a legal right to choose where they receive their NHS healthcare services, including hospitals and other providers.

This will include many private hospitals if they provide services to the NHS and it does not cost the health service any more than a referral to a standard NHS hospital.

Speaking after his procedure at Practice Plus Group’s new hospital in Birmingham, Hilary said: “It was 180 miles from my home to Birmingham - but as it’s a new hospital and it’s a private hospital that treats NHS patients, they could get me in very quickly just with a referral from my GP.

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat for faster, quality care and highly recommend it.

"Patient Choice gives people real power - they just need to know it’s there.

"The NHS App is going to be developed further to make this easier, and you can speak to your GP about your choices.

“You can choose to be referred to a private hospital at the outset, or you can switch hospitals like I did if you’re facing delays locally.

"It’s free for the patient and costs the NHS no more than if that same patient had their op at an NHS hospital.

"For people like me, who are lucky enough to be mobile despite needing an operation, it makes complete sense to find a hospital that can do your operation sooner so you can get on the road to recovery sooner.

“People don't want to be on a waiting list. They want to get on with their lives.

“Every single person that looked after me was amazing and couldn’t have done any more. I am delighted with the result so far.”

Dr Hilary Jones recovering after his hip replacement surgery at the Practice Plus Group Hospital in Birmingham | Simon Stacpoole/PinPep

It follows a poll of 1,000 adults suffering from chronic aches and pains - including those in need of hip and knee replacements - which revealed people in need of NHS operations would be willing to travel if it meant they could get the surgery they’re desperate for, sooner.

On average, respondents were happy to travel 60 miles if it meant they'd be seen within three-to-four weeks, or 49 miles for a six-to-eight-week timeframe.

And one in 10 would even travel over 200 miles if they could get the NHS surgery they need within a month.

Of those polled, 36 per cent are currently on a waiting list, and 17 per cent have been in a queue for more than a year.

But 55 per cent had no idea that under NHS Patient Choice, you can choose to travel to a hospital outside of your area that has a shorter waiting list - often a private hospital that treats NHS patients.

Those surveyed had similar motivations to Dr Hilary, with 55 per cent simply wanting to resume normal activities sooner, and 68 per cent wanting to avoid prolonged discomfort and pain.

For 63 per cent, avoiding the stress of waiting was also key.

However, 88 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, believed the option to choose your hospital needed to be promoted more widely.

Commissioned by Practice Plus Group hospitals, which treat NHS patients as well as those who choose their Wellsoon private healthcare option, the survey also revealed 35 per cent of those who would consider going private to beat the waiting lists would travel for more than 90 minutes if it meant saving £2,000 or more on the cost of paying for a hip or knee replacement.

Jim Easton, chief executive, added: “It’s fantastic for patients that in the NHS 10 year plan, the government has renewed its commitment to using capacity in the private sector and to creating a new patient choice charter to ensure the NHS is receptive and reactive to patient preferences.

“To achieve the ambitious waiting time targets, we also need more people to know that they can travel outside of their immediate area if they find a hospital that can see them sooner.

“It is important people realise they have the power to be proactive and get their treatment sooner, get back to work and back on track as soon as possible.

“Dr Hilary found this at our Birmingham hospital which currently can see people in a few short weeks.

“We’re proud to have been able to help him and wish him a speedy and healthy recovery.”