Here’s how WeightWatchers could help you during the the different stages of menopause.

October is Menopause Awareness Month to help shine a light on an important stage of women’s lives that is too often overlooked or misunderstood.

This annual event is dedicated to breaking the taboo around menopause, raising awareness of symptoms and support options, and promoting better health and wellbeing for women everywhere.

Menopause Awareness Month aims to change that by fostering open conversations and encouraging women to seek the help and resources they deserve.

The month culminates in World Menopause Day on October 18th, a global event that focuses on a different theme each year, such as hormone therapy, mental health, or lifestyle medicine, to highlight specific aspects of menopause care and education.

Introducing WeightWatchers for Menopause

As awareness grows, so too do solutions designed specifically for women in midlife. One of the newest and most comprehensive programs is the WeightWatchers for Menopause Program, a holistic support system developed by doctors and women’s health experts to help women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause with confidence.

Weight gain is one of the most common and frustrating symptoms of menopause, often caused by hormonal changes that affect metabolism, appetite, and body composition. The WeightWatchers for Menopause Program addresses these challenges with an evidence-based, whole-body approach that goes beyond traditional weight loss.

What the WeightWatchers for Menopause Program includes

Nutrition Guidance Tailored for Menopause - Personalised food plans support hormonal balance, manage cravings, and promote steady energy without extreme restriction.

Science-Backed Symptom Management - Practical strategies and expert advice to help ease symptoms like hot flashes, fatigue, and sleep disruption.

Workshops and Exclusive Content - In-person and virtual workshops, plus rich educational content in the WW app, help you stay informed and motivated.

Community Support - Unlimited access to expert-led sessions and a vibrant community of women who understand what you’re going through.

The WeightWatchers for Menopause Program isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about empowering women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally, during one of life’s major transitions. With compassionate guidance and science-based tools, women can regain control over their health and embrace menopause as a time of renewal and self-care.

