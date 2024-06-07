Find bargain holiday deals

Whether you’re after a bargain break with the kids over summer or a romantic five-star getaway to a far-flung island, we’ve got you covered as we round up the best holiday deals out there for your next adventure.

Last-minute escape for sun seekers

If June in the UK isn’t pushing the mercury high enough for you, then book a last-minute getaway to the Canary Islands where the temperature will consistently hit the high 20s.

Cut-price city breaks

All-inclusive beach holidays

If you’re craving a bit of rest and recuperation, look no further than this seven-night all-inclusive break to Turkey for £593.27pp, flying from London airports, as well as Manchester, Birmingham or Edinburgh. Stay at the beachside Fantasia Hotel De Luxe on the Aegean Coast, and you’ll have a room with a (sea) view, as well as access to the spa, pools and all the local food and drink you could wish for.

Closer to home

If a staycation is more up your street, find great cut-price breaks at UK holiday cottages, whether you’re looking for a quaint little place for two in Devon or a sprawling countryside heap to house the extended family in the Cotswolds.

A very British summer holiday

Holiday with Haven at Church Farm near Bognor Regis

And while we’re in the UK, Haven has a range of deals on summer breaks for a family of four from £455 at its resorts from Bognor Regis to Blackpool. Keep the kids entertained with swimming pools and on-site entertainment, and enjoy a proper British seaside summer.

Long haul family fun

Make unforgettable memories with your family by heading to Florida this summer - TUI has some deals on two-week stays within driving distance of Disney World, and some of the hotels have attractions of their own, like the Coco Key Resort & Water Park Orlando from £889.15pp for 14 nights, plus flights from Manchester.

Five-star romantic getaways