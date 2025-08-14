Sashes and Second Chances: Largy Texas’s New Chapter

Five-year-old gelding Largy Texas, by Libertarian, has made a name for himself in record time since swapping the Race track for the show ring. Known simply as Larry, he joined his new home with Jamie Quinn in April just two weeks before the Northern Ireland Festival.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrown straight into the deep end, Larry impressed from the start, taking 1st place and the Reserve Champion title in the Racehorse to Riding Horse class. His winning streak continued at Armagh Show, where he again claimed 1st qualifying for Dublin horse show and went on to be crowned Champion.

Most Popular

With confidence building, the team headed to the prestigious Dublin Horse Show with no expectations, facing some of the biggest names in the class. Piloted by the exceptional rider Chloe Connon from Randalstown, they owned the ring and earned a superb 2nd place and another Reserve Champion title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously trained by Crawford Bros in Larne and owned by Largy Bloodstock, Larry is now proudly owned by Jamie Quinn, a skilled farrier. He is turned out to perfection by Cherie McHugh and Colleen Letters, whose attention to detail ensures he always looks the part.

Chloe Connon & Jamie Quinn watch closely on the competition

From the first time Jamie saw his kind eye and correct conformation, they suspected he might make a show horse. But it was only when they began working with him that they realised he had the most important quality of all — the brain of a show horse.

As the team reflects on his whirlwind rise, they say it all wouldn’t be possible without the support of their showing family. From racetrack grit to show ring glory, Larry’s journey is just beginning and it’s clear this talented gelding is one to watch.