Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at how much Glastonbury Festival tickets have risen to and how ‘gigflation’ is accountable 💰

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are one of those who twice tried to get tickets to next year’s Glastonbury Festival and didn’t achieve the feat either times, then here’s the excuse for you - ticket prices.

While there is nothing new in recent years regarding the price of tickets, if the furore surrounding the cost of Oasis tickets is a benchmark, older festival goers - including myself - are remarking on the cost of attending not only Glastonbury but a host of other high-profile UK festivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I mean, queue the old folks crowing “back in my day, you could buy a Glastonbury Festival ticket and still have enough money to get loaded at Worthy Farm.” Or maybe something a little more responsible to state out loud.

But for the younger folks that think paying triple figures is a standard these days to attend one of the most illustrious music festivals in the world, I can attest it was never the case. In fact, apparently the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970 cost £1 to attend and you even got a pint of milk.

What has led to 'gigflation' raising the prices of some events, including Glastonbury Festival 2025, to become almost unobtainable for some of the public? | Getty/Canva

So what happened between then and now? Inflation, rising costs and a couple of decades passing by are all reasonable enough answers for the steep price (and lack of free milk.)

But for the sake of being fair, let’s take a look at how much tickets cost to head to Worthy Farm between 1999, when Manic Street Preachers, R.E.M. and Skunk Anansie took over the Pyramid Stage, through to the most recent ticket sales last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While we’re at it, let’s take a look also at what are the leading causes of what is being now touted as ‘gigflation’ - the huge rise in prices for ticketed events.

How much have Glastonbury Festival tickets gone up in price since 1999?

From 1999 to present day, ticket prices to attend Glastonbury Festival have risen by 344%. | Getty/Canva

In 1999, tickets were priced at £83 pounds, but after four years Glastonbury then raised their price to £105 for a weekend ticket - the first time a ticket surpassed the triple figure mark at face value but owing to the upgrades to security on Worthy Farm, admittedly it was warranted.

For the 40th anniversary of Glastonbury in 2010, that price was raised significantly to £185, with the first festival held after the pandemic in 2022 costing £280, reflecting on increased operational costs after COVID-19 lockdowns.

In total, from 1999 to present, Glastonbury Festival tickets have increased from £85 to the £378 (including booking fees) many have paid after 2025 tickets went on sale. That’s an increase of 344% in ticket prices over the course of 26 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Glastonbury the only festival to experience ‘gigflation?’

Absolutely not! Other UK festivals are also seeing similar price hikes, often due to rising costs across the events industry, such as labour shortages, higher fuel prices, and increased logistical challenges.

In 2023, Glastonbury saw a 19.6% price increase for its tickets. However, other popular festivals like Reading and Leeds experienced even steeper hikes, with prices up by 34.4%. Other notable festivals, including All Points East and Boardmasters, also reported significant price increases in recent years​

For festivals like We Out Here and Love Saves the Day, smaller but growing events are also struggling with the same pressures, raising ticket prices to cover the increased costs while trying to maintain accessibility.

While Glastonbury or Leeds Festival might be the more high-profile festivals to have criticisms regarding their pricing year-on-year, they are not the only festivals or promoters having to concede with raising their prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What causes ‘gigflation?’

Emily Eavis onstage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. | Getty Images

A number of things - not just greed as some people may speculate after not getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025…

One of the main drivers of gigflation is inflation, which affects almost all aspects of event production. This includes the cost of labour (staff wages for example), insurance, security, venue rentals, and logistics, such as transportation and accommodation.

Festivals and concert organisers often have no choice but to pass these costs onto ticket buyers. In some cases, inflationary pressures are exacerbated by rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another significant factor is the increasing cost of booking top-tier talent; artists, especially high-profile headliners, command higher performance fees, which can make up a substantial portion of a festival’s budget.

As big-name artists become more in demand, these costs continue to rise, contributing to the overall ticket price increases - though there is a limit as to how much Glastonbury will spend on an act.

Festivals have also adapted to market trends by offering a broader range of services and amenities to attract more attendees, such as VIP tickets, luxury camping (glamping), and other high-end experiences. These additional options increase the overall cost of attending but also reflect what some customers are willing to pay for enhanced experiences.

Let’s also not forget the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the hospitality industry also: as it recovers, organisers are looking to make up for lost income by increasing ticket prices. This recovery phase can also result in higher-than-usual prices as festivals balance their financial losses with the cost of re-establishing their events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Have you been to Glastonbury Festival before 1999 and thought the prices inching closer to £100 were getting out of control or do you think you always get your money’s worth attending the festival despite the pricing? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.