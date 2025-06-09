The move comes as the MOBO Awards have held their last two ceremonies in Sheffield and Newcastle.

The BRIT Awards is set to have a new home in 2026 and 2027.

The next two ceremonies are set to take place in Manchester due to the area’s rich musical heritage.

It’s the latest awards ceremony to leave the capital and move up north.

After decades calling London home, the annual BRIT Awards are packing their bags and heading northwards for the 2026 and 2027 ceremonies.

As one of the biggest award ceremonies on the musical calendar, organizers have confirmed that fans in Manchester will now not have to take the train to the capital, with the Co-op Live arena set to be the new home for the next two years.

Jade performs at the Brit Awards. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This move, under new Sony stewardship of the awards, has been made to 'invigorate' the show and leverage Manchester's rich, unparalleled musical heritage – home to iconic acts like Oasis, The Smiths, and legendary venues like The Haçienda.

As Jason Iley, Chair and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, stated, the city 'perfectly captures the spirit and energy' of the event.

Iley further cited that the move would help 'build on the Brits legacy of celebrating and reinvesting in world-class music.'

His sentiment was echoed by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who highlighted the area's 'unparalleled music heritage': 'Celebrating the Brit awards right here in the home of 24-hour party people is the next chapter in its story and you can be sure that we will help them do it in style.'

The ceremony joins other awards shows that have in recent years made the move to the North of England: last year the Co-op Live hosted the MTV European Music Awards, while the MOBO Awards have had their past two ceremonies held in Sheffield and Newcastle.

