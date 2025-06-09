Missed out on Ozzy tickets? Then this could be the consolation prize you’re looking for.

-Details have emerged about a live-stream dedicated to The Prince of Darkness.

-The final Ozzy Osbourne live performance, taking place next month, will be available to watch online as it occurs.

Here’s details where you can watch the stream and how much it’s set to cost you.

Fans who missed out on tickets to see Ozzy Osbourne perform one final time with Black Sabbath won’t have to content with milling around near the gates of Villa Park next month.

Instead, news over the weekend has emerged that the stunning metal mini-festival, said to be the very final time Osbourne will be performing some of his most iconic songs with Black Sabbath and from his solo catalogue, will be available to stream live from the comforts of their own home.

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has warned fans that his health issues may mean that he "may be sitting down" for Black Sabbath's huge Back To The Beginning reunion farewell gig at Villa Park in July. | Getty Images

Tickets for the live stream have already gone on sale, as Sharon Osbourne explained the reasoning for the move: “We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn’t get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show.

“Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn’t let them down.”

The event, taking place July 5 2025, sees an incredible cast of metal figureheads performing and paying tribute to The Prince of Darkness, with Metallica, Guns N’Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of Dog, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons just among some of the names confirmed to be performing this year.

Where is Ozzy Osboune’s last live performance being streamed?

The live stream will only be available through the official Back To The Beginning website, with those who order it entitled to access to the mini-festival for 48 hours after it has finished.

The live stream will commence from 5pm BST and fans have until 3pm BST on July 7 to watch the show on demand.

How much will it cost to watch Ozzy Osbourne's last live performance on streaming?

The live stream offers two options - the first is just for the stream itself, and is set to cost fans £24.99 (plus services fees), while a deluxe edition also includes an exclusive live stream shirt along with the stream for £54.99

