Sponsors jump at the chance to join the ‘Balmoral Buzz’

Ahead of the 2025 Balmoral Show event organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), are delighted to announce several new sponsorships across their equine and show jumping classes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within the illustrious show jumping events the Society have welcomed MCL Group as the new sponsors of the SJ6 International Show Jumping Speed Challenge and in the National events, The Grooms Group will sponsor prizes for the National show jumping grooms.

Also saddling up for what’s sure to be a spectacular celebration of the local equestrian industry, the Society are excited to welcome six new sponsors across their popular equine classes. For the 156th Balmoral Show, APT and Connect Tech Services will sponsor the Ridden Irish Draught classes, Downpatrick Racecourse are the new sponsors of the Racehorse to Riding Horse class and Jod-Z will sponsor the Ridden Ponies.

This year the Society have enhanced support from the Breeding Grant Initiative, funded under National Breeding Services by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and delivered by Horse Sport Ireland. This grant will provide an additional €12,000 to be split between two of our newly sponsored classes; the Balmoral ‘Star of the Future’ Performance Horse Championship, now sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds, and the Performance Irish Draught classes, sponsored by Pegus Horse Feeds.

Balmoral 'Star of the Future' Among Classes with New Sponsors

Commenting on the announcements, RUAS Business Development Executive Vickie White said, ‘We are extremely fortunate this year to have gained invaluable support from eight new sponsors across our equine and show jumping classes. I have no doubt we will soar to new heights together and further lift the profile of these exceptional sports. Thank you all again for helping us to make the event such a success’.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.