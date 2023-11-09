Bidding is now live for the highly anticipated Shades of Autumn female sale which takes place solely online via marteye in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington auctioneers.

70 lots feature in the catalogue which represents 21 of the very best pedigree sheep flocks from right across the country, namely:

Ardstewart, Ballintur, Bodoney, Craigdoo, C-View, Derg, Diamond, Drumard, Glencoy, Johnstown, Knockmult, Little Whisker, Longfield, Manor House, Matt’s, Merryboro, Milltown, Morrilliams, Sunnybank, Strathview, Tullynagowan.

Shades of Autumn is hosted by Janet and Andy Carson, Little Whisker flock who have earned the reputation for consistently producing quality stock.

Bidding is open now

Buyers can select from Dutch Spotted, Badgerface Texel and Blue Texel females consisting of in-lamb ewes, in-lamb gimmers, in addition to a hand picked selection of smart ewe lambs. The sale also offers recipients, embryos and doses of semen.

The beauty of this sale is that buyers can select new bloodlines for their flock, and with stock being eligible for export they can travel to all parts of the UK and Ireland. All flocks are scrapie monitored.

To view the online catalogue now go to handh.marteye.ie. For any new prospective purchasers please ensure that you register with Harrison and Hetherington to be approved to bid.

Bidding runs all weekend and closes on Monday 13th from 6pm.