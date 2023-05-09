ARCZero to hold farm walk on 'Net Zero and Biodiversity'

The farm walk will focus on how enhancing biodiversity can also improve a farms carbon footprint.

Amongst the topics being discussed by Patrick Casement (host farmer), Professor John Gilliland (ARCZero Chair) and CAFRE advisors will be regeneration of permanent pasture and multi-species swards, parkland and silvopasture, heritage phosphate and the use of run-off risk maps, as well as tree management and planting, wildlife corridors and hedge laying.

There will be two farm walks, starting at 3pm and 7pm. Each tour will last around two hours. Everyone is welcome but pre-registration is required and can be done via the ARCZero website: www.arczeroni.org

Patrick Casement and Prof John Gilliland