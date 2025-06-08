Building momentum for nature-friendly farming at Balmoral

With the sun once again shining brightly over the Balmoral Show, more than 100,000 visitors came through the gates for what is far more than just an agricultural event.

One of the most important dates in Northern Ireland’s calendar, Balmoral is a vibrant celebration of farming, food, people, and progress. Whether it was the machinery or the livestock, the artisan produce or the spirited competitions, Balmoral 2025 buzzed with the energy of a sector confidently moving into the future.

At the heart of it all was the Regenerative Farming Zone, where the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) stood shoulder to shoulder with farmers, landowners, and partner organisations to spotlight sustainable farming practices and deepen conversations about agriculture’s role in addressing the biodiversity and climate crises.

A key moment came when DAERA minister Andrew Muir launched the Farming with Nature scheme, a major step in the department’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme. It’s a long-awaited and encouraging sign that Northern Ireland is beginning to form its post-Brexit agri-environment landscape. We hope both local and global policy can move towards a future that embraces both food production and environmental resilience in equal measure.

The Minister’s support for nature-friendly farming, once again on display at the show, demonstrates a growing recognition that farmers are not just food producers, but stewards of the land. Biodiversity recovery depends on farmers being equipped with the resources, incentives and partnerships they need to lead the way.

However, at NFFN, we are clear that this year’s scheme must be just the beginning of more ambitious, better-resourced action to support nature-friendly farming. Without this, it will be very difficult for farmers to deliver. For too long, policy has prioritised maximum outputs and yields. Now, we need civil servants and ministers to steer us towards a more rounded approach to land management - one that places public goods such as clean air and water, and biodiversity gains, alongside food production.

Throughout the show, we had fantastic conversations with farmers and landowners who are excited to work with natural systems. Many shared how integrating nature into their farm business has brought unexpected rewards, from healthier soils and more resilient pastures to improved animal welfare and lower input costs.

Collaboration was a recurring theme, with partners like the Woodland Trust, Ulster Wildlife Trust, National Trust, BASE Ireland, and GrowIN joining us in the regenerative zone. Each organisation brought valuable insights. The Woodland Trust demonstrated how trees provide shelter and forage, creating green infrastructure that benefits both livestock and biodiversity.

The National Trust showcased how farming in protected landscapes can help preserve rare habitats. BASE Ireland and GrowIN highlighted the vital importance of soil health as the foundation of sustainable farming. Ulster Wildlife celebrated the essential work of peatland restoration - crucial not only for habitat protection, but for climate action too.

This summer, the momentum continues with a full schedule of farm walks hosted by NFFN in partnership with our partners Farming For Nature and Danske Bank. These events offer farmers the chance to see nature-friendly farming in action, from conservation grazing of native breed cattle to low-input and resilient livestock systems. In July, we’ll visit Roy Mayers’ farm in Fermanagh to explore mixed swards, while in August, Creeve Cottage will host a day focused on regenerative market gardening and direct sales. We’re hoping to put on more events like these, recognising the valuable opportunities they offer for farmers to share knowledge and experiences.

With the sun beating down and optimism in the air, conversations at Balmoral reminded us that the future of farming can be both productive and nature-positive. The transition has only just begun, and we want as many people as possible to be part of our growing network of farmers and allies, working to reshape agriculture from the ground up.

Together, we are building a more resilient, nature-friendly farming future.