Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large entry of cattle at Hilltown Mart on Saturday, 24th August saw fat cows sell to £1680, heifers to £1910 and bullocks to £2070.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £1680 for 784kg (214ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1600 for 698kg (229ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1550 for 718kg (216ppk), Dromara farmer £1500 for 786kg (191ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 722kg (208ppk), Hilltown farmer £1470 for 630kg (233ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1380 for 722kg (191ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 644kg (205ppk), Annaclone farmer £1290 for 674kg (191ppk).

Cows & Calves: Cabra farmer £2110, £2000 and £1840, Ballyveagh farmer £1800, Kilcoo farmer £1760, Hilltown farmer £1600.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1500 for 476kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1390 for 414kg (336ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1220 for 328kg (372ppk), £1210 for 344kg (352ppk), £1200 for 338kg (355ppk), £1130 for 264kg (428ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 368kg (304ppk), £1090 for 330kg (330ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 276kg (373ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1010 for 260kg (388ppk) and £1000 for 322kg (310ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 260kg (365ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £930 for 284kg (327ppk), Cabra farmer £920 for 304kg (303ppk), Cabra farmer £890 for 290kg (307ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £880 for 254kg (346ppk) and £840 for 238kg (365ppk).

stock image

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1910 for 678kg (282ppk), £1850 for 644kg (287ppk) and £1840 for 670kg (275ppk), Burren farmer £1700 for 636kg (267ppk) and £1640 for 626kg (262ppk), Dromore farmer £1580 for 498kg (317ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 564kg (266ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 458kg (295ppk), Dromore farmer £1350 for 494kg (273ppk), Banbridge farmer £1330 for 448kg (297ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1320 for 426kg (310ppk), Banbridge farmer £1290 for 458kg (281ppk), Burren farmer £1280 for 446kg (287ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1250 for 384kg (325ppk), Ballyward farmer £1130 for 400kg (282ppk), Hilltown farmer £1090 for 376kg (290ppk), Ballyward farmer £1000 for 332kg (301ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £2070 for 772kg (268ppk) and £2000 for 764kg (262ppk), Newry farmer £1940 for 774kg (251ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 718kg (265ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1900 for 648kg (293ppk) and £1850 for 660kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £1840 for 672kg (274ppk), £1800 for 646kg (279ppk) and £1760 for 640kg (275ppk), Newry farmer £1740 for 668kg (261ppk), Cabra farmer £1690 for 580kg (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1660 for 628kg (264ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1540 for 506kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 448kg (337ppk), Ballyward farmer £1510 for 502kg (301ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1510 for 452kg (334ppk), Hilltown farmer £1480 for 370kg (400ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1450 for 454kg (319ppk), Ballyward farmer £1430 for 478kg (300ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1430 for 418kg (342ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1400 for 432kg (324ppk), Ballyward farmer £1270 for 428kg (297ppk).