Carla Lockhart, MP for Upper Bann, has expressed her disappointment at the UK Government’s decision to “pause” the Mid South West (MSW) Region Growth Deal alongside other City Deals in Northern Ireland.

The deal, which would have brought £252 million of investment to the region, is now on hold, threatening vital economic and social opportunities for the local area. The Mid South West deal takes in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District and Mid Ulster Council.

The MSW Region Growth Deal, a collaboration between the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive, was expected to deliver a transformative investment package. This would have boosted local infrastructure, tourism, regeneration, and innovation. With £126 million from the UK Government and a further £126 million from the Northern Ireland Executive, the deal was designed to unlock the economic potential of the region.

Carla Lockhart MP said: "I am deeply frustrated by the Government’s decision to pause the Mid South West Growth Deal. This deal presented a unique opportunity to deliver much-needed infrastructure upgrades, create jobs, and drive economic growth across a wide range of sectors, including tourism and manufacturing. The MSW region, home to nearly half a million people and a vital driver of Northern Ireland’s economy, has now been left in a state of uncertainty.

"It is particularly concerning that, while the Belfast and Londonderry/Strabane City Deals are progressing, the Mid South West Deal has been sidelined at a crucial time. Our local businesses and communities, which were counting on the benefits of this investment, now face an uncertain future.”

Carla Lockhart emphasised the region's importance, noting that it is home to more than 35% of Northern Ireland’s registered businesses, particularly in key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics. The Growth Deal’s suspension jeopardises crucial infrastructure projects and economic progress.

She continued: “I have highlighted my disappointment and dissatisfaction to the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn and requested an urgent discussion with him and the Council leaders involved. This investment is critical to the future of the Mid South West region, and I will be pressing for immediate clarity from the UK Government on how they intend to support our region going forward."

About the Mid South West Region Growth Deal:

The MSW Region Growth Deal was designed to be a catalyst for growth, focusing on:

- Infrastructure and Connectivity: Improving transport links with projects like the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass and the A29 Cookstown Bypass to reduce congestion and support local businesses.

- Tourism and Regeneration: Revitalising local tourism through projects like the restoration of Armagh Gaol, Ulster American Folk Park and the Cuilcagh Lakelands Landscape Project, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

- Innovation and Digital Capacity: Supporting innovation with initiatives such as the Robotics Automation Packaging Innovation Centre (RAPIC) and the Agri-Bio Innovation Centre (ABiC), designed to boost manufacturing, food processing, and green technologies.

- Decarbonisation and Green Growth: Leading the charge on decarbonisation with the proposed Green Energy District in Craigavon, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions and establish Northern Ireland as a hub for green technology.