Cautious welcome from chair of AERA committee

Robbie Butler MLA, Chair of the Agriculture, Rural and Environmental Affairs Committee, has cautiously welcomed the UK Government’s new approach to ensuring continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland.

He described it as a vital step in safeguarding animal and public health while warning that long-term clarity and a sustainable framework beyond 2025 remain essential.

Mr. Butler stated: “This is a welcome move toward securing Northern Ireland’s animal health infrastructure, and I recognise the significant effort behind it. But we’re at a critical juncture. These schemes are only as effective as their real-world implementation. Vets and farmers need systems that work day-to-day and ensure uninterrupted access to essential treatments—not just now, but well into the future.”

He highlighted the need for clear, practical guidance and firm guarantees that essential medicines—from routine care to critical interventions like the botulism vaccine—remain readily available.

Robbie Butler

“Our veterinary professionals and farmers don’t need vague commitments; they need assurance that vital treatments will be accessible when needed. Northern Ireland’s unique scale and circumstances allow us to pursue innovative, tailored solutions. A stable, long-term strategy should reflect that, while also ensuring the sector can continue delivering world-class animal welfare.”

Mr. Butler reiterated the importance of a formal UK/EU veterinary medicines agreement, pointing to existing arrangements in other sectors as evidence of what can be achieved through political will.

“The only durable solution is a comprehensive agreement with the EU. We’ve seen progress in human medicines—there’s no reason animal health should be treated differently. This is about more than logistics: it’s about protecting animal health, ensuring food system resilience, and supporting the livelihoods that depend on both.”

West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed a new agreement between the EU and the British government.

Declan McAleer

The Sinn Féin MLA said that, two new schemes will be established to support this process.

“I welcome that an agreement has finally been reached which resolves the veterinary medicine supply concerns caused by Brexit.

“Sinn Féin has consistently urged both sides to negotiate in good faith to find practical solutions that protect animal health and welfare, as well as other associated issues.

“The recent reset in relations between the EU and the British government, which has reversed some of the worst impacts of Brexit, is a positive step forward. This cooperation must be built upon. It remains absolutely critical that the Good Friday Agreement and all-island economy are protected from any more instability arising from the calamitous Brexit decision.

“Sinn Féin remains committed to strengthening our local economy, representing the interests of workers and families, and ensuring businesses in the north continue to benefit from our unique dual access to both the British and EU markets.”