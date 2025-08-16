Chancellor’s belligerence to farming is unacceptable: MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has criticised Chancellor Rachel Reeves following her inaugural visit to Northern Ireland this week.

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: “The Chancellor’s arrogance and belligerence is unacceptable. It is very obvious that she has no understanding of farming and her reckless attack on the UK’s agri-food sector is nothing short of economic sabotage.”

Ms Reeves continues to defend her autumn budget decision to introduce a 20% inheritance tax levy on farm assets worth in excess of £1 million.

Carla Lockhart added: “The Chancellor believes her policy is “right and fair” and protects “ordinary working people”. The Prime Minister promised to look after working people, but the Labour government was just 118 days in office when it delivered a blow that will destroy vital home-grown businesses and create economic turmoil.

“Farmers are hard-working people, and Rachel Reeves would soon realise that if she took the time to meet with industry stakeholders. Over the last ten months she has blatantly ignored endless calls for round-table talks with politicians, farming representatives and agri-food businesses.

“I have stood in the House of Commons and publicly invited the Chancellor to commit to meeting with me, on behalf of the thousands of people whose farms and rural family businesses will be decimated by her death tax.”

The MP continued: “The Chancellor has no empathy for farming families, many of whom are managing land that has been handed down through multiple generations. She sticks to the narrative of fixing an inherited £22 billion black fiscal black hole, and saying that she needs to raise revenue to fund public finances. Rachel Reeves is out of her depth and many of her party’s bad decisions are driving businesses out of the UK, damaging the economy and contributing to an even deeper black hole.

“It’s time she stopped the spin, and more importantly, her farm tax heist. Treasury figures are flawed and have been widely challenged by independent analysists and government tax advisers.

“Labour continues to proclaim its commitment to farmers remains steadfast, but its actions speak louder than words. They would rather fund foreign agriculture in places like Brazil and Kenya to the tune of £536 million than support the very people who feed this nation.

“Thanks to the Chancellor’s ill-thought-out inheritance tax policy an estimated 75% of working farms will be hit with crippling tax bills from April 2026.

“In reality, thousands of small and medium-sized farm businesses will be unviable, thanks to huge tax obligations following the death of a loved one. Mental health issues are on the rise, and elderly farmers have been left feeling they are a financial burden on the next generation.

“The Chancellor is on record saying: “I made my choices and I’m very happy to defend them.”

Ms Lockhart added: “Despite the escalating backlash Rachel Reeves continues to bury her head in the sand. I fully appreciate the Treasury faces difficult decisions, but biting the hand that feeds us isn’t the answer. Agriculture is key player in the UK economy and a major employer.

“The Labour Party has declared an ideological war on the UK agriculture sector. From the outset, farmers have rallied in their thousands with protests, petitions and tractor rallies across GB and NI. This fight is far from over!

“We’re less than two months from the next autumn budget and there are fears that the Chancellor has additional inheritance tax changes in her sights. As well as taxing inherited farms and pensions, there is speculation that HM Treasury could implement a lifetime gifting allowance to minimise the amount people can pass on to their beneficiaries without incurring tax."