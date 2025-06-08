Dexter Show & Sale at Ballymena Mart

Following on from a busy week at the Balmoral show Dexter breeders from across NI travelled to Ballymena mart on Friday, 23rd May to the Show and Sale organized by Ballymena Mart.

A good entry of cattle forward where under the watchful eye of Molly Haughey, Armagh during the morning’s pre-sale show. Split into two sections, haltered and unhaltered there was plenty of cattle to put Molly through her paces.

Selecting her Overall Champion in Ballindarragh Eurotas, a stylish 12-month-old non- short bull bred by Antoine Nicholson, Markethill. Quickly moving on to choose her Reserve Champion which went to the sleek 2023 born, short legged heifer Ballyloughan Quail, bred by Montgomery and Henry, Comber.

After lunch bidding got underway in the ring, with noticeably more reserved for cattle there was decent trade across all lots.

Breeders would like to thank Ballymena Mart for hosting the event, Molly Haughey for kindly agreeing to judge and all who turned out to support.

Show Results

Haltered Bull Class: 1. Ballindarragh Eurotas, Antoine Nicholson; 2. Lesters Tommy, Aoife Kernan

Halter Female Class: 1. Ballyloughan Quail, Montgomery & Henry; 2. Dernasigh Darcy, David Lester; 3. Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery & Henry

Unhaltered Class: 1. Ballynahone Rosie, Sarah Dickson; 2. Buckna Fletcher, David McCullough; 3. Oldstone Pixie, Caroline McConnell

Champion- Ballindarragh Eurotas, Antoine Nicholson

Reserve Champion- Ballyloughan Quail, Montgomery & Henry

Sale Averages

Bulls (1 Sold) 650Guineas

Cows (3 Sold) 883 Guineas

Incalf Heifers (2 Sold) 950 Guineas

Maiden Heifers (13 Sold) 540 Guineas

Top Price (Shared) - Oldstone Pixie, Caroline McConnell and Dernasigh Darcy,

David Lester 1000 Guineas.

Clearance Rate 83%