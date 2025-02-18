​The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) is inviting residents to help shape the future of the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) through a vital consultation process.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​CCGHT has appointed S3 Solutions to facilitate extensive engagement with a variety of groups across the Causeway Coast AONB area. This consultation will gather valuable feedback to inform the new Causeway Coast AONB Management Plan, which will guide conservation and management efforts for the next decade.

The previous 10-year Management Plan expired in 2023, while the most recent 5-year Action Plan will remain in effect until 2025. The new plan, set to span the next 10 years, will outline the vision, aims, and objectives for the Causeway Coast AONB, providing a clear direction for its management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan will be a crucial tool for agencies and individuals whose actions affect the area and will ensure that the natural beauty of the Causeway Coast is conserved and enhanced for future generations.

Details of consultation events have been revealed

Residents of the Causeway Coast AONB are invited to participate and share their views on how the AONB should be managed. If you live in or around the Causeway Coast AONB, they want to hear from you!

Come along to one of the following consultation meetings:

Monday, 3rd March 6.30pm – Bushmills Court House

Wednesday, 6th March 6.30pm – Online zoom meeting

Monday, 10th March 6.30pm – Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy

- In-person consultations: A light supper will be provided at these meetings. (6:30pm-8pm)

- (1 hour) Zoom Meeting: To register for the Zoom consultation, please contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information please email [email protected] (Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust) Join the conversation and help ensure that the future of the Causeway Coast AONB is shaped by those who know and love it best.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust charity was established in 2002 as a partnership body devoted to protecting and enhancing the unique natural, built and cultural heritage of the Causeway Coast & Glens.