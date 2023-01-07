Improved Performance using Superior Genetics

Elliot Bravo T452 was the first AA bull purchased by FFG with straws made available to all AAQB supplying members. EBVs indicate that he is in the top 1% of the breed for many traits including gestation length and 200, 400 and 600 day weights. With a Terminal Index of 55 and a Maternal Index of 80 he is the perfect “curve bender”.

Farm reports on Elliot Bravo indicate consistent easy calving with EBV predictions transmitting through into exceptional growth rates. An analysis carried out on the Relative Performance Indicator (RPI) of 240 Elliot Bravo progeny finished on farm of origin, compared with other stock which also had only one farm residency, has exceeded expectations. This efficiency comparison, which combines cold weight and age at slaughter, shows significant performance improvements ranging from 6% for dairy heifers to 13.5% for suckler steers.

Advertisement

Average RPI, Elliot Bravo RPI, Elliot Bravo vs Average RPI: Dairy Steers 0.478, 0.520, +8.8%; Dairy Heifers 0.442, 0.468, +6.0%; Suckler Steers 0.525, 0.596, +13.5%; Suckler Heifers 0.473, 0.524, +10.8%

An Aberdeen Angus bull

These results are a clear indication that superior genetics in the beef industry improves efficiency, economic return and carbon footprint over a range of various farming enterprises which is significant in a time of increasing production costs and challenges.

The next natural progression within the FFG & AAQB Superior Genetics initiative has been to introduce genetics with feed efficient attributes as well as satisfying EBV criteria for the genetics bonus which Tesco UK are expected to introduce. Rawburn Enron W127 was added to the portfolio in 2021. Enron is also in the top 1% of the Aberdeen Angus breed for terminal traits such as 200, 400 and 600 day growth and also carcase weight. Enron’s feed efficiency was trialled during his time at the Rawburn herd in Scotland. Results were most encouraging, requiring only 3.21kg Dry Matter to produce 1kg liveweight gain.

Advertisement