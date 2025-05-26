Lakeland Dairies launches programme to support next generation of dairy leaders

Lakeland Dairies has announced the launch of its new Young Farmer Programme, a forward-thinking initiative aimed at supporting and developing the next generation of farmers within its supplier base.

The Young Farmer Programme is open to Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers and adult family members of suppliers who are under the age of 35. The Programme has been designed to deepen participants’ understanding of their cooperative, while equipping them with the practical knowledge and leadership skills necessary to play an active role in its future.

As part of the programme, young farmers will receive insights into the working of co-ops in key areas such as financial literacy, farm succession and inheritance planning. There are also modules on growing the understanding of how global dairy markets operate as well as getting an understanding into operational elements of dairy processing.

There will also be on-farm knowledge transfer opportunities to promote the sharing of best practices. Participants will benefit from discounted input products through Lakeland Dairies’ Agribusiness division, ensuring both an educational and practical support package.

Lakeland Dairies is the second largest dairy co-operative on the island of Ireland with 3,200 suppliers producing 2bn litres of high-quality milk annually. This milk is used to produce over 240 products which are enjoyed in over 100 global markets.

The Young Farmer Programme is a clear commitment by Lakeland Dairies to promote sustainable farming practices and long-term viability within the dairy sector, ensuring that its members, current and future, continue to thrive together.

Commenting on the Young Farmer Programme, Lakeland Dairies’ Chairperson Niall Matthews said: “We are pleased to launch this innovative initiative, which reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting generational renewal within our own co-op as well as across the entire sector.

“This programme is about more than just education; it represents an investment in the future of our co-op empowering the next generation of leaders with the tools and confidence to shape its direction.

“Lakeland Dairies has been in existence for nearly 130 years and by supporting initiatives such as our new Young Farmer Programme, we want to ensure that we are strong co-op with committed farm families for another 130 years.”

Eamon Duignan, Manager of Lakeland Dairies Member Relations encouraged those interested to apply: “I strongly encourage all eligible suppliers and family members to take part in this very exciting and well-designed programme. It is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by Lakeland Dairies to support our young farmers, and it reflects our dedication to their long-term success and involvement. Those interested can contact Member Relations on 0818 47 47 20 or 028 3026 2311.”