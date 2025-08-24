Lakeland Dairies launches second year of 'Pathway to a Better Future' bursary

Lakeland Dairies has launched the second year of its ‘Pathway to a Better Future’ bursary programme.

The announcement was made by Chief People Officer, Liz Shouldice at the Virginia Show on Wednesday 20th, marking another milestone in Lakeland Dairies’ commitment to supporting the next generation of agricultural and dairy professionals.

The bursary scheme is a key component of Lakeland Dairies’ ESG Strategy, Pathway to a Better Future. This year six students will each receive an award of €2,000/£2,000 to support their studies at undergraduate or higher-level degree (Masters’ or PhD) levels. Eligible fields of study include Agricultural Science, Dairy Science, Manufacturing Engineering and other disciplines aligned to the Co-operative’s operations.

To be eligible, applicants must be:

Lakeland Dairies Chairperson Niall Matthews, Head of Employee Experience Audrey Chew, Chief People Officer Liz Shouldice, Graduate Irene Birmingham and Group CEO Colin Kelly.

A child of a Lakeland Dairies milk supplier;

or

A child of a Lakeland Dairies employee.

Awardees will also be offered opportunities for work placements within Lakeland Dairies and may receive priority consideration for places on the Co-operative’s Graduate Programme.

Application Process:

Bursaries will be awarded following an application and interview process.

Applications should be submitted to [email protected] and must include:

1. Curriculum Vitae;

2. Personal Statement (including your perspective on the importance of the dairy industry on the island of Ireland);

3. Details of academic programme and university.

n The closing date for applications is September 21 2025.

Lakeland Dairies Chief People Officer Liz Shouldice said: “We are delighted to launch the Pathway to a Better Future bursary for the second year. At Lakeland Dairies, we believe in investing not only in our business but also in the people and communities that shape our Cooperative. This programme supports talented young people as they pursue their studies and opens up opportunities for them to become part of the future of our industry.”

Lakeland Dairies Chairperson Niall Matthews said: “The strength of Lakeland Dairies lies in our people, from our 3200 farm families and employees to the next generation who will carry our industry forward.

"Through this bursary scheme, we are proud to support students who are passionate about agriculture, science and innovation, and who will play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future for dairy.”