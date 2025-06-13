Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for May
A base price of 40.3p/l (at base solids) will be paid in Northern Ireland for milk supplied in May which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l unconditional bonus as well as the 0/5p/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.
A base price of 49.25c/l (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for May milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) which is inclusive of the 0.5c/l unconditional bonus as well as the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment.
The global dairy markets are, again, relatively stable month-on-month. This is despite ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions. The relative stability in the market is due to the supply/demand dynamic remaining in balance.
Lakeland Dairies says it will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support their farmers as best they can.
