Lidl announces £1.1 million investment in pay increases

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland and the warehouse team at Nutt’s Corner.

​Lidl Northern Ireland employees across the retailer’s 43-strong store network and regional distribution centre in Nutt’s Corner will see an annual uplift in pay averaging 3%, or an additional £825 in take home pay per employee per year on average.

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced a new investment of more than £1 million in pay increases, with all employees in Northern Ireland benefitting from the increase, which will take effect on 1st March 2025. It means that Lidl Northern Ireland store and warehouse employees will see their hourly rate rise from £12.05 to £12.40

Since 2022, Lidl has invested more than £8 million in pay rises for local employees, with employees benefitting from an approximate 23.5% cumulative increase, or an average £1,600 in additional take home pay, during the height of the cost-of-living crisis.

Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the move demonstrated the supermarket’s appreciation of its dedicated and hard-working workforce. “Our commitment to customers is to offer them the best value in the market, and we also want to do this for our people, who are central to our ability to deliver on that promise. “By investing an additional £1 million in pay rises we can positively impact every employee in the business by making Lidl the highest paying supermarket in Northern Ireland. Retail revolves around people, which is why we continue to prioritise ours.”

Lidl Northern Ireland employs more than 1,400 people across its growing network of 43 regional stores, as well as its regional distribution centre in Nutt’s Corner. Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket recently celebrated 25 years of growth in the region, with more new stores in the pipeline for 2025 and a growing network of local suppliers.

Last year, leading social enterprise NOW Group named Lidl Northern Ireland as its ‘Academy Partner of the Year’ in recognition of its work in supporting people with autism and learning difficulties into retail careers.

In 2025, Lidl Northern Ireland was recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for a fifth consecutive year.

For more information on the roles available and to apply, visit https://jobs.lidl-ni.co.uk/